Missing Bethel boys located in Huber Heights

MIAMI COUNTY — Two teens from Bethel High School have been located, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Freshman Logan Sager and sophomore Trever Delamater had been reported missing since Monday afternoon.

“Trever L. Delamater and Logan Sager were located by the Huber Heights Police Department last night at approximately 9:40 p.m. Both teens were reunited with their families,” said Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak. “My staff and I would like to thank the public and the media for the tips we received and for getting the information out to the public.”

According to Duchak, unruly juvenile charges are pending against the pair.

According to prior reports, the boys had previously made plans to run away and took advantage to do so when school dismissed early on Monday.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports, on Monday around 1:30 p.m. a deputy responded to Bethel High School in reference to a missing juvenile. The boys reportedly got off the school bus around noon on Monday. The school district dismissed early due to a small fire in the boiler room of the elementary school. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the campus lost power. District officials then dismissed all students early that day.

DELAMATER https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/10/web1_Delamater-Trever-L.-1.jpg DELAMATER SAGER https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/10/web1_Sager-1.jpg SAGER

Teens found around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.