Police respond to THS threat

Staff Report

TROY — On Tuesday morning, a Troy High School student received an anonymous text message stating there was a bomb located at Troy High School, according to school officials.

The student who received the text message then reported it to the Troy City Police Department’s school resource officer.

After receiving the threat, Troy High School was placed on lockdown, according to the report.

The Troy City Schools followed their established safety plan and members of the Troy Police Department led a thorough investigation of the building. The Troy Police Department, along with Troy City Schools staff members, determined the threat was not credible and students were not in danger.

Classes have resumed as normal at Troy High School. Parents have been notified via an automated telephone call and social media that students are safe.

The Troy Police Department is doing an investigation to find the source of the anonymous text message.

“Although these threats are very rarely legitimate, the Troy City Schools take them all very seriously and worked closely with the Troy Police Department to ensure student and staff safety,” school officials said.