Primary deadline moved to April 28; eliminates in-person voting

MIAMI COUNTY — On Wednesday, the Ohio Legislature passed a bill that eliminated in-person voting and extended the absentee deadline with mail-in ballots to be postmarked by April 27 or submitted in person using a drop-box in the courthouse lobby by 7:30 p.m. April 28.

In a press release from the Miami County Board of Elections, the public is advised there will be no in-person voting at polling locations.

All voters in Miami County that wish to vote will be required to cast an absentee ballot. The board of elections is required by law to have a written request for any voter who wishes to receive an absentee ballot. They must be received by the board office by noon on April 25.

Absentee ballot application requests must include the voter’s name, date of birth, registered voter address, mailing address and one of three identification requirements. These requirements include one of the following: an Ohio driver’s license number, last four digits of Social Security number or a copy of a current and valid photo ID, military ID, or current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that contains name and address and is not more than a year old. Voters must state the date of the election (April 28) and request either their political party ballot or an issue-only ballot.

A signature and date is also required to complete the form or if the request is written out by hand on paper.

• Any voter who has cast an eligible ballot during the in-person early voting or by mail will have their ballots counted.

• There is no need to request a second absentee ballot.

• Absentee ballots can be mailed to the office using the provided return envelope. These ballots must be postmarked by April 27, 2020 and received by May 8, 2020 in order to be counted.

• Ballots can be dropped off using the secure drop box in the courthouse lobby prior to 7:30 p.m. on April 28, 2020.

• Applications can be found online at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/ and on the Secretary of State’s website www.voteohio.gov

• For voters who do not have access to a printer, the required information can be written on a piece of paper, signed and dated, and mailed into the board of election’s office. Alternatively, voters can reach out by phone or by emailing Miami@OhioSOS.gov and staff will send a request form by mail.

• A table located in the Miami County Courthouse lobby has voter registration cards, absentee ballot applications, and a secure drop box for those forms.

• Absentee ballot applications must be received by noon on April 25, 2020.When returning absentee applications, they can be mailed to the board of elections office or placed in the secure drop box in the courthouse lobby.

• Voters who have disabilities and require assistance can submit an absentee application and include a written request for assistance from Board of Elections Staff who can schedule a bipartisan team of employees to assist the voter in their home.

• Alternatively, the office will be open for in-person absentee voting on April 28 for voters with disabilities who would prefer to use an accessible ballot marking device. More information on this will be released as it is available.

For more information, visit the board of election’s website, email staff at miami@ohiosecretaryof state.gov or call (937) 440-3900

©2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved

