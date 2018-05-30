Area briefs

Grilling class upcoming

TROY — OSU Extension in Miami County is now offering a weGrill Class for fathers and children ages 10-16. This program consists of eight sessions. WeGrill is a free program that brings dads (grandfathers, uncles or special friends) and kids together around food and fun. Spend some time connecting with your child as we grill and share a meal (including dessert) at each session. Participants will talk about nutrition, food safety and relationships.

Each couple completing all eight sessions are given a grill kit for their participation.

Classes start Thursday June 21 with sessions ending on Aug. 9 from 6-8 p.m. Classes take place at the 911 Center at 210 Marybill Drive in Troy.

Participation is free. Registration is limited to eight fathers and their son or daughter.

Contact the OSU Extension Office, Miami County, at (937) 440-3945 to register.

Bi-plane rides offered

TROY — Bi-plane rides will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road, Troy.

WACO also is a shuttle location for the Troy Strawberry Festival.

Family friendly concert set

TROY — Come enjoy a family-friendly concert at the Treasure Island Amphitheatre, 419 N. Elm St., at 7:30 p.m. June 5.

The Corndrinkers and their old-time traditional country music featuring twin fiddles, banjo, guitar and bass will kick off this year’s Troy-Miami County Public Library Summer Reading Challenge, “Libraries Rock!”

Beginning at 8 p.m., the family fun will continue with face painting, a visit from the Chick-fil-A cow, the Bookmobile, outdoor games, and the outdoor movie Rocket Dog, rated PG and 90 minutes, begins at dusk. Beckstrom Orthodontics will provide popcorn and water.

Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit tmcpl.org for more information.

Workshop offered

TROY — James Armstead, a humanities scholar who performs as Benjamin O. Davis at Ohio Chautauqua sites, will visit the WACO Air Museum at 1 p.m. June 6 to present his free workshop titled, “The Airplane, Flying the 20th Century.”

Both youth and adults will find this to be of interest. There is no charge for the event and parking is free. Seating begins at 12:30 p.m. and the program is scheduled to last one hour. It will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

For more information, visit ohiohumanities.org. or call WACO Air Museum at 937-335-9226.