Area briefs

Y offers diabetes program

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for six months after participants graduate. The class will be held on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the YMCA’s Robinson Branch in Troy beginning July 10. This program is made possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Donn Craig at 440-9622 or d.craig@miamicountyymca.net.

Honeysuckle program set

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District will offer a honeysuckle removal volunteer program from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join other volunteers in removing honeysuckle, a highly invasive plant. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Birders club offered

TROY — Geared just for students in sixth through 12th grade, with an interest in birding, membership in the YBC of Brukner Nature Center, is $10 per year, plus high quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips, so no additional equipment is needed. Join members from 9-11 a.m. June 16 as they shift our focus from observing birds that are migrating through to increasing understanding of what and how Ohio’s nesting birds are doing in the area. This month the club will visit Brukner’s River’s Edge Property and check bluebird boxes for nesting activity. With the remaining time, participants will travel the Cascades Loop trail in search of nests hidden within the branches of the trees. For more information, email brian@bruknernaturecenter.com.