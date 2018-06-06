AREA BRIEFS

SpringMeade to host open house

TIPP CITY — The community is invited to attend an open house for the expansion at SpringMeade Health Center on Sunday, June 10, from 2-4 p.m. at SpringMeade Health Center 4375 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. There will be tours and refreshments as the center celebrates the completion of the rehab addition, which features 15 private suites and a spacious therapy gym.

THS classmates sought

TROY — The Troy High School Class of 1958 will hold its 60th reunion on Sept. 21-22. Addresses and phone numbers are still needed for the following class members: Marilyn Ash Barbee, Carolyn Petty Benton, Becky Smith, and Nancy Spencer Brewer. Contact Ruth Walsh at (937) 332-7838.

Public meeting set

TROY — There will be a public meeting at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Troy residents on Wednesday, June 13, in the Community Room from 6-7:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address the flooding issues in the Sherwood/Nottingham and Stonyridge area and update residents on the zoning referendum of the 8.015 acres in the FEMA floodplain.

Resident wins recycling award

TROY — Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. and the City of Troy announced Aleena Weaver as the second recipient of the Rumpke “Look Who Is Recycling” quarterly reward program for residents who participate in recycling.

Weaver received a gift bag from Rumpke containing by several items including a gift card from a local restaurant, presented by Mayor Mike Beamish at the June 4 Troy City Council meeting.

Mayor Beamish said, “I hope that other residents follow the example set by the Weaver family in being good stewards in protecting our environment by taking recycling seriously.”

“Look Who Is Recyling” is designed to help educate residents and encourage them to participate in the city’s curbside recycling program. For more information, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGC8K5S and answer the question, “Why do you recycle?”