Y to begin summer session

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be taking registrations for Summer Session classes beginning Monday, June 11, for members and Thursday, June 14, for non-members. Classes will begin June 18, and last for seven weeks. This session includes many recreation and fitness options such as swim lessons, group exercise, gymnastics, youth sports and much more.

The Y will be taking online registrations at its website www.miamicountyymca.net. To do so, a participant must first register his or her email at the main desk. They can then go online, log in and register for their chosen classes. Registrations will also still be accepted at the desks and over the phone.

For more information, call Donn Craig at 440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net.

Member Connections to meet

TROY — The monthly Member Connections luncheon will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15, in the Concord Room (at the Crystal Room) 845 W. Market St.

Maire Reynolds from the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will be speaking about Alzheimer’s awareness. Open to members only, the luncheon costs $15 per person.

For more information, contact Erin Scott at escott@troyohiochamber.com.

Artifacts display open

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill History Center will be featuring a special display of local arrowheads and artifacts during the month of June. Pleasant Hill and Newton Township residents who have collected and documented these treasures have agreed to allow the History Center to showcase their private collections for others to enjoy. Six individual collections will be on display.

Plan to visit the History Center, at 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, any Monday from 3-7 p.m. . The Center is handicapped-accessible.

For more information, visit the website at Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or Facebook.

Nikki D to play Prouty

TROY — Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder will bring their hard-driving, rock-influenced, gospel-based sound to Prouty Plaza at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 13. The band will thrill the crowd with classics like “Shout,” “A Change Gonna Come,” and “Still the One.”

Fridays on Prouty is a free concert series and is a collaboration of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. This series is made possible by the support of the residents of Troy, the City of Troy, The Troy Foundation, Dayton City Paper, Kettering Health Network, Premier Health/UVMC, Alvetro Orthodontics and CoriGraphics.

Sweet Betsy to perform

TROY — Catch Sweet Betsy, a duo made up of Mike McDermott and Pam Baugham, in concert at 7:30 p.m. July 10, as part of the Lucky Lemonade concert series in the courtyard of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St.

Sweet Betsy is known in the area for their harmonies and uncomplicated approach, with Baugham on vocals and McDermott on guitar. Their music echoes stories of folk, country, and Americana blended together for their own original, genre-defying style.

The free event comes with a big glass of the Hayner’s summertime-recipe iced lemonade. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside. For more information regarding this and other free events at the Hayner, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.