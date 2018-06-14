AREA BRIEFS

Tipp PD offers class

TIPP CITY — A new class offered by the Tipp City Police Department will educate and inform residents about current trends in drug use. This class will focus not only on opioids, but other drugs they are seeing in the community. Learn some signs and symptoms to look for. Pill drop off and proper drug disposal will be covered.

There is no charge for this class, but registration is required by June 12. The class is being offered on Tuesday, June 19, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Police Department.

For more information on the programs offered at Tipp Monroe Community Services, contact Katie Sonnanstine at (937) 667-8631 or visit tmcomservices.org.

Local students graduate

COLUMBUS — More than 300 graduating seniors received their high school diplomas last weekend as members of the Ohio Connections Academy Class of 2018. As many as 220 of the graduating seniors traveled from more than 60 Ohio counties to participate in the online charter school’s commencement ceremony at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The following students from Miami County are among Ohio Connections Academy’s Class of 2018: Megan Bingamon of Troy and Nolan Thompson of West Milton.

Tie-dye event set

WEST MILTON — Tie-dye your own washed, white t-shirt on Thursday, July 19, at 11 a.m. All other supplies are provided by the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is necessary. All ages are welcome. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Mensa offers testing

DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society Mensa, will offer an admission testing session, June 30, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Clarion Inn Dayton Airport, 10 Rockridge Road, Englewood.

Test-takers should arrive about 15 to 20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started.

Each test-taker must have a photo ID and the $60 testing fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program. Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership.

The test is open to anyone 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14 to 17.

For information or to register in advance, email testing@dayton.us.mensa.org or call 937-546-7885.