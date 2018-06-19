AREA BRIEFS

Rench to be honored

TROY — Dan Rench, CFP, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Troy and Greenville, has reached a career milestone through the company’s Circle of Success program by achieving years of consistently high performance. Less than 7 percent of Ameriprise advisers have earned this distinction. Rench was one of only 56 advisers to achieve this milestone and will be recognized at the company’s 2018 National Conference in San Francisco.

As a private wealth adviser, Rench provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with his clients.

For more information, please contact Rench at 335-2437 or visit the Ameriprise office at 20 South Lane, Troy.

Award winners named

TROY — The winners of the Troy City Beautification Awards for June are:

• MERIT: 703 S. Mulberry St. – Shelley Fireoved and Jake Hethcox; 616 Michigan Ave.; 691 E. Staunton Road (Baptist Temple)

• GREEN THUMB: 507 Ohio Ave. — Ashley and Jim Whitehouse; 935 Oak Hill — Dale and Sue Gibboney; 1430 Barberry Ct.; 1772 Hunters Ridge – Jodell Davis; 2628 Shady Tree Drive; 1530 Tyrone Road — Mark and Susan Welty; 746 Windsor Road; 1349 Chelsea — Mike and Cynthia Suerdieck; 65 Colony Park — Bob and Ann Baird; 1152 Ridge Ave. — Jim and Carolyn Livingston

Arrowhead collections on display

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill History Center will be featuring a special display of local arrowheads and artifacts during the month of June. Pleasant Hill and Newton Township residents who have collected and documented these treasures have graciously agreed to allow the History Center to showcase their private collections for others to enjoy. Six individual collections will be on display..

Plan to visit the History Center any Monday from 3-7 p.m at 8 E. Monument Street. The Center is handicap assessable.

