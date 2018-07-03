Area briefs

Coffee, donuts and displays at museum

TROY — Walk through the Miami Valley Veterans Museum without leaving your chair or your donut and coffee cup at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 11. The GEMS (Great Examples of Military Service) will be vividly displayed and their stories told by museum board members.

Among the many GEMS are a Nazi flag, unique photos of the World Trade Center, uniform patches and emblems, Navy gear, Revolutionary arms, Vietnamese cross bow from the indigenous Montangnards, Japanese Honor Flag, plus photos and scrap books. Each veteran will have experiences to share as well.

The Museum plans to feature approximately 10 artifacts from the collection. Board members or donors will speak about the GEM they have donated and or its history.

This is great way to introduce the monthly coffee attendees to the folks that support the museum in many ways.

The museum is located one block west of the square, second floor of the Masonic Lodge, at 107 W. Main St. in Troy. Elevator is available. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

Bi-plane rides offered

TROY — WACO Air Museum will offer bi-plane rides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 14-15. Experience the Golden Age of Aviation with a ride in an open cockpit bi-plane and take a tour of the WACO Air Museum and see the impact the factory had on aviation.

The museum is located at 1865 S. County Road 25-A Troy.

Four weeks left of park vacation

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services “Vacation at the Park” is for children 4-9 years of age. Brukner, Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District, Miami County Public Health and Miami County Parks Department will bring a variety of information pertaining to the subject of the week.

Campers meet at the Roundhouse at the Tipp City Park. The cost is $40 resident or $55 non-resident per week. Camp runs 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. To register, visit tmcomservices.org or come in to the TMCS office.

Camp themes include birds, kites, planes and rockets with a visit from WACO Air Museum; bugs and insects with Brukner; a visit to the Tipp City pool; and a mystery-themed week.