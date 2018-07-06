Area briefs

Troy Civic Band presents “Animal Parade”

TROY — Troy Civic Band, directed by Bill & Kathy McIntosh, presents “Animal Parade”, an outdoor concert featuring animal-themed music at 7:30 p.m. July 15. Location is Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm Street (aka N. County Road 25A) in Troy. Entrance to the park is at Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 429 N. Elm. Parking and pavilion are handicapped accessible. Restrooms on site. Plenty of seating on concrete terraces on the banks of the Miami River. Lawn chairs and blankets welcome. At 6:30 PM, one hour prior to the concert, children are invited to touch and investigate musical instruments in an instrument petting zoo. Audience members are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to the concert. Kona Ice will be on-hand with flavored shaved ice treats for the kids. Contact: 937-335-1178. The concert is free to the public.

Essential Oils at Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — An introduction to Essential Oils will be held Thursday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Essential Oil Specialist, Kay Copeland will present an introduction to the uses of oils for health and wellness, samples will be included. No registration is required; call the library at 937.339.0502 ext. 117 for more information.

Teen Movie Matinee at Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — The Troy-Miami County Public Library for a movie matinee, Thursday, July 19 at 1 p.m. Come to the library, bring a friend, and enjoy a matinee. Popcorn provided. Z-O-M-B-I-E-S is not rated and 120 minutes long. For Teens only (grades 6-12). No registration is required.

For more information call 937-339-0502 ext. 121 or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street, Troy, Ohio.

Family Game Night

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill Library is putting a new twist on family game night! Join us on Thursday, July 19 at 6 p.m. for Music BINGO. Dance and sing along as we play “Name That Tune” to win the game and a prize. Fun for all ages. No registration required.

For more information call the library at 937-676-2731.The library is located at 12 North Main Street, Pleasant Hill, Ohio.