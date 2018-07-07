Area briefs

Artists sought for annual show

WEST MILTON — Hoffman United Methodist Church is again looking for applicants to take part in their 12th annual art show to be held Aug. 3-5. The deadline for entering is July 20.

The event is held in the activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The purpose of the show is to share area talent with the public. The show is non-juried. Some pieces may be available for purchase, with transactions handled directly between the artist and the interested party.

A gift from local arts patron Bill Netzley of Netzley Roofing has enabled Hoffman to offer monetary awards again this year. Awards to be given are $500 for first place, $400 for second place and $300 for third place. Eight additional awards of $100 each will also be presented.

Application forms may be picked up at the church office, The Hen’s Nest in West Milton and the Hotel Gallery in Tipp City. Forms are also available for downloading from the church Web site at www.hoffmanumc.org . For more information, call John at (937)698-7132.

Troy community star party set

TROY — Look through telescopes provided by the Stillwater Stargazers Astronomy club and see objects in the sky in a way you’ve never imagined. Come to the property behind Lincoln Community Center at 110 Ash St. on Friday, July 20, from 9-10:30 p.m. to see craters on the moon, rings around Saturn, moons of Jupiter, and the shape of Venus. Children are welcome when accompanied by adults. Saturday, July 21, is the rain/cloud back-up date.

River float upcoming

TROY — For kids entering grades sixth through 12th, Brukner Nature Center is offering a special one day “Wild about Water” River Float on Monday, July 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Known for its slow moving, clean and clear water, the Stillwater River is home to many pollution intolerant fish and macroinvertebrate species.

Participants will explore the river while tubing from the main building to the River’s Edge property — located on Calumet Road. Along the way they will use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more.

Fee is $25 for BNC members or $35 for non-members and includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). Deadline for registration is Friday, July 20, by 5 p.m.