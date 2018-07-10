Shiltz named to state jr. fair board

COLUMBUS — Jason Shiltz of Troy was selected recently to represent his organization, Grange, as a member of the Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board. He is one of 17 Ohio youths chosen for this honor.

As an ambassador for Grange, he will share his experiences and emphasize the value of the Junior Fair with patrons throughout the 12 days of the fair, which will run July 25-Aug. 5.

The Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board comes together for two weeks of hard work, building enduring friendships and professional relationships along the way. They welcome officials at livestock shows, performances, the daily parade and other exhibits. In addition, they serve as Smokey Bear’s courteous assistants, friendly faces during family activities, customer service representatives and companions of the fair’s mascot, Butters D. Cow.

Cupcake decorating class set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a free class on cupcake decorating for ages 8 and up. Participants will receive tips and how-to tricks from local baker, Justin Livingston, owner of Scratch Bakery, to help them take their cupcakes to the next level. Masterpieces can be taken home or eaten on the spot.

The class will be held on Wednesday, July 18, from 2-3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Registration is required by July 11. To register, go to tippcitylibrary.org, visit the TMCS office or go to tmcomservices.org.

Thimmes awarded scholarship

INDIANAPOLIS — The National FFA Organization awarded a $3,500 Paradise Tomato Kitchens scholarship to Emily Thimmes of Miami East. Thimmes plans to use the funds to pursue a degree at Ohio State University.

The scholarship is one of 1,829 awarded through the National FFA Organization’s scholarship program this year.