Community briefs

July events at the Milton-Union library

WEST MILTON — Tie-dye your own washed, white t-shirt on Thursday, July 19, at 11 a.m. All other supplies are provided by the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is necessary. All ages are welcome.

Bring your friends to the Milton-Union Public Library for life-size Jenga, Connect 4 and Trouble on Wednesday, July 25, at 5:30! Pizza and snacks will be provided. No registration necessary.

Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Family Game Night

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill Library is putting a new twist on family game night! Join us on Thursday, July 19 at 6 p.m. for Music BINGO. Dance and sing along as we play “Name That Tune” to win the game and a prize. Fun for all ages. No registration required.

For more information call the library at 937-676-2731.The library is located at 12 North Main Street, Pleasant Hill, Ohio.

Commission to meet

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Civil Service Commission will meet on Friday, July 20, at 8 a.m. in the conference room at the Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

River float upcoming

TROY — For kids entering grades sixth through 12th, Brukner Nature Center is offering a special one day “Wild about Water” River Float on Monday, July 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Known for its slow moving, clean and clear water, the Stillwater River is home to many pollution intolerant fish and macroinvertebrate species.

Participants will explore the river while tubing from the main building to the River’s Edge property — located on Calumet Road. Along the way they will use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more.

Fee is $25 for BNC members or $35 for non-members and includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). Deadline for registration is Friday, July 20, by 5 p.m.

Mensa to offer admission testing

KETTERING — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society, will hold an admission testing session on Wednesday, July 25, from 6-8 p.m. and again Wednesday, Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m. at the Kettering-Moraine Branch Library at 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering.

Test takers should arrive about 15-20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Each test taker must have a photo ID and the $60 testing fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program including purchasing the right to use the copyrighted test.

Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership. The test is open to anyone age 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14-17.

The Dayton chapter has over 200 members in the greater Dayton-Springfield-Middletown area, and regularly organizes lunch and dinner groups, games nights, pub crawls, movie nights, gifted youth activities and visits to various educational, cultural, and just plain fun events around the area.

Traveling Smiles to stop in Tipp, Milton

TIPP CITY — The Traveling Smiles Portable Dentistry Program is coming to the TMCS Lunch On Us Program this summer. They will be in Tipp City from July 30 through Aug. 17. Traveling Smiles is affiliated with the Miami County Dental Clinic located in Troy.

The program was designed to help local children who may not have a regular family dentist receive oral health care. Full dental services are available including exams, x-rays, preventative care, stainless steel crowns, education, cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, temporary treatments, and referrals. They also treat toothaches, fill cavities, extract baby teeth, and perform pediatric pulpotomies.

All children are welcome to participate. Traveling Smiles will not see a child who is currently being treated by a regular dentist.

Forms will be available at Tipp Monroe Community Services located at 3 E. Main Street, Tipp City or call 937-667-8631 for more information.

Traveling Smiles Dates in Miami County:

• July 9-27 — Hoffman Church, West Milton

July 30 to Aug. 17 — Tipp Monroe Community Services