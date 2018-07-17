Area briefs

Parkinson’s seminar set

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) will host “Your Life With Parkinson’s Disease,” a free seminar on Wednesday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the UVMC Physician Office Building Lower Level Conference Rooms, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Featured speakers will be neurologists Rabindra Kitchener, MD, and Lois Krousgrill, MD, who will discuss how to optimize life physically, functionally and emotionally while living with Parkinson’s Disease. A UVMC physical therapist specializing in the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease also will be part of the program panel.

Light refreshments will be included at this program which is open to the public, especially those who have Parkinson’s Disease or a loved one who is living with the disease.

Space is limited for this free seminar. To register, call Carefinders at 1-866-608-FIND, or register online at UVMC.com/ParkinsonsSeminar. For further information, please call (937) 440-7152.

TCBC winners named

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee award winners for July 2018 have been announced. They include:

•Green Thumb

732 Stonyridge

1152 Skylark — Teresa Baker Lantis

428 Drury Lane — Sherry Crossman and Carlos Quintana

1556 North Rd. — Kathy Lutz

1535 A & B Wayne Ave.

175 Hampton Place

1107 Pondview

1171 Pondview

2301 Larkspur

156 Merry Robin Road

• Merit

198 Merry Robin Road — David and Carol Granger

210 S. Market Street — Upper Valley Hearing & Balance — Kate Lins.

PEEP registration set

TROY — Encourage your child’s sense of wonder and enroll them in Brukner Nature Center’s Preschool Environmental Education Program, or PEEP, this fall. Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with an additional Friday afternoon class from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Classes run for six weeks with a different nature-related topic each week. PEEP is for 3, 4 and 5 year olds who are potty-trained, and not yet in kindergarten. The Fall I Session will begin the week of Sept. 4 and run through Oct. 12. The fee is $55 for BNC members and $75 for non-members. All fees are due upon registration.

Open registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 29.