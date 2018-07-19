Area briefs

Bookmobile event planned

PIQUA — The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile: “Rockin’ the Pond” from 2-3 p.m. July 25 at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney road in Piqua.

In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, enjoy an activity with a park district naturalist. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages welcome.

Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

Amateur radio event set

TROY — The Miami County Amateur Radio Club (MCARC) will be participating in a Covered Bridge Day Special Event on Aug. 18.

For this event, amateur radio operators across Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky will be setting up amateur radio stations on or near a covered bridge and making contacts worldwide.

MCARC will be operating from the shelter house at the Eldean Covered Bridge, located at the corner of North County Road 25-A and Eldean Road, just north of Troy. Originally built in 1860, this National Historic Landmark is the longest “Long Truss” covered bridge in the country.

The public is invited to come out and experience amateur radio first hand from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about the Miami County Amateur Radio Club, visit www.w8fw.com.

Vendors sought

TROY — Brukner Nature Center’s Winter Arts & Crafts Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 f, but the deadline for vendor applications is Tuesday, Sept. 11 by 5 p.m.

All entries will be juried, with the most unique natural or “green” crafts selected by Friday, Sept. 15, for the limited spaces available. An application can be found at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_arts-crafts-show_entry-form.pdf or stop by the Interpretive Building to pick up a registration form. Interested vendors will need to complete the form, return it along with photos and payment (cash or check only).

For more information, contact info@bruknernaturecenter.com or 698-6493.

All proceeds from this event benefit the center’s wildlife programs.

Performances on tap

TROY — David Payne of The New Old-Fashioned, will join the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, at 7:30 p.m. Aug 17 to bring three notable songwriters to the table for an evening of stories, interviews and song with Kyleen Downes, a popular soloist and Harold Hensley of The Repeating Arms, and Paige Beller, of Jasper the Colossal.

For more details, call the Hayner at 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org.