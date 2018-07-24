Area briefs

Golf fundraiser upcoming

BRADFORD — The Bradford Fire & Rescue 26th annual Golf Classic will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 26 at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

All proceeds will benefit the Bradford Fire & Rescue Services.

The event will be a four man team with a best ball scramble.

The cost of the tournament is full member — $26; members — $40; weekday members — $50; and guest non-members — $60.

The entry fee includes two electric carts per team and a barbecue chicken meal after play at the Bradford Fire House.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. There will be individual awards for longest drive, closest to the pin, and longest putt. An additional Skins game will be available at an extra cost.

Please send the fees, along with the named of the four players, the team captain and their phone number, an address and email address to 608 N. Miami Ave., Bradford, OH 45308. Entries are due by Aug. 17.

Hole sponsorship is $25 per hole.

For more information, call Chief Jan Mottinger at (937) 603-2364, Ben Rank at (937) 564-8386 or Shawn Peeples at (937) 418-2649.

Road closed

TROY — North Elm Street between West Main Street and West Water Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday for water service installations.

From the north, the detour will be turn north onto North Adams Street, turn west onto West Water Street to Elm Street.

From the south, the detour will be turn east onto West Water Street, turn south onto Adams Street to West Main Street.

Trail guides needed

TROY — Volunteers form the backbone of Brukner Nature Center, and staff could not possibly reach all of their goals without volunteer support.

Brukner Nature Center is continually in need of trail guides who enjoy being outdoors and sharing that love with kids. Learn to handle Brukner Nature Center’s Wildlife Ambassadors, including native Ohio snakes, turtles and salamanders. Share your passion for wildlife with preschoolers and elementary-aged children by leading field trips or assisting BNC staff naturalists.

Programs range from one to two hours and are scheduled on weekday and weekends between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Become an integral part of Brukner Nature Center’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through preservation, education, and rehabilitation.

Volunteer registration forms can be found on our website at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. All volunteers must complete a one-hour orientation, which is held on the second Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. and every other month at 7:30 p.m. For more information on all of the volunteer opportunities, contact Miss June at 698-6493 or email education@bruknernaturecenter.com.