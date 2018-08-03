Area briefs

Art show continues

WEST MILTON —

The 12th annual Hoffman Art Show will take place through Sunday at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

The show is taking place in the activity center. The purpose of the show is to provide a showcase for area talent of all ages. The show is non-juried. There is no admittance fee and is open to the public. Some pieces may be available for purchase, with the transactions handled directly between the artist and the interested party.

A gift from local arts patron Bill Netzley of Netzley Roofing has enabled Hoffman to offer monetary awards again this year. Awards to be given are: $500 first place, $400 second place; $300 third place. Eight additional awards of $100 each will also be presented. People’s Choice voting from all three days will determine the 11 winners. Voting will conclude at 2 p.m. SundayThe winners will be announced and awards presented at 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

A silent auction featuring pieces provided by the artists will conclude at 2 p.m. Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Vendors sought

TROY — The 2018 Arts & Crafts Show is only months away.

BNC’s Winter Arts & Crafts Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, but the deadline for vendor applications is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11.

All entries will be juried, with the most unique natural or “green” crafts selected by Friday, Sept. 15, for the limited spaces available. An application can be found at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_arts-crafts-show_entry-form.pdf or stop by the Interpretive Building to pick up a registration form. Interested vendors will need to complete the form, return it along with photos and payment (cash or check only).

For more information, contact us at info@bruknernaturecenter.com or 698-6493. All proceeds from this event benefit our wildlife programs.