Area briefs

Y offers childbirth education class

TROY — The Miami County YMCA, Robinson Branch, will be offering a seven-week natural childbirth educational class. This class is designed to empower families with the tools and techniques used for natural childbirth, and will be taught using a variety of lectures, videos, and hands on material to help prepare parents for their new arrival.

This course will inform participants on the choices they have throughout the delivery process and helps parents to prepare their own birth plan. Topics covered will include preparing for labor, first stage of labor, delivery and labor support, hospital procedures and pain medications, variations of labor, medical interventions, and cesarean birth, as well as newborn care and postpartum adjustments.

The childbirth classes will meet on following Thursdays, from 7:-8:30 p.m. Classes begin Aug. 30.

For more information, contact Kaci Gessaman at 440-9622.

Home school classes offered at BNC

TROY — Sign-up your 5-11-year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) on the third Wednesday of the month September through May.

Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration.

The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class.

Beautification awards announced

TROY — Troy City Beautification awards have been announced by the committee for August. They include:

• Green Thumb

402 S. Clay St — Phyllis Welbaum and Bob Welbaum

509 W. Race St. — Tim and Elizabeth Miller

602 S. Market St

102 S. Oxford St. — Deb Grant

1416 McKaig Ave. — Roger and Joyce Heffelfinger

901 Kent Lane — Regina Gleason

500 N. Elm St. — J & D Bicycles

3071 Parkwood Dr. — Joseph and Tammy Hart

1162 Stonyridge Ave. — Mark and Mary Jo Shaffer

2512 St. Andrews Drive

965 Linwood Dr. — Elaine Cremeans

• Merit

911 Penn Road

325 Robinhood Lane — Callen and Michelle Vanderhoff.