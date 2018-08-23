Area briefs

Y offers childbirth education class
TROY — The Miami County YMCA, Robinson Branch, will be offering a seven-week natural childbirth educational class. This class is designed to empower families with the tools and techniques used for natural childbirth, and will be taught using a variety of lectures, videos, and hands on material to help prepare parents for their new arrival.
This course will inform participants on the choices they have throughout the delivery process and helps parents to prepare their own birth plan. Topics covered will include preparing for labor, first stage of labor, delivery and labor support, hospital procedures and pain medications, variations of labor, medical interventions, and cesarean birth, as well as newborn care and postpartum adjustments.
The childbirth classes will meet on following Thursdays, from 7:-8:30 p.m. Classes begin Aug. 30.
For more information, contact Kaci Gessaman at 440-9622.
Home school classes offered at BNC
TROY — Sign-up your 5-11-year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) on the third Wednesday of the month September through May.
Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration.
The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class.
Beautification awards announced
TROY — Troy City Beautification awards have been announced by the committee for August. They include:
• Green Thumb
402 S. Clay St — Phyllis Welbaum and Bob Welbaum
509 W. Race St. — Tim and Elizabeth Miller
602 S. Market St
102 S. Oxford St. — Deb Grant
1416 McKaig Ave. — Roger and Joyce Heffelfinger
901 Kent Lane — Regina Gleason
500 N. Elm St. — J & D Bicycles
3071 Parkwood Dr. — Joseph and Tammy Hart
1162 Stonyridge Ave. — Mark and Mary Jo Shaffer
2512 St. Andrews Drive
965 Linwood Dr. — Elaine Cremeans
• Merit
911 Penn Road
325 Robinhood Lane — Callen and Michelle Vanderhoff.