Area briefs

SNL event upcoming

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Sept. 15 for youth in first through sixth grade.

This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and the Youth Center. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center.

Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 773-9622. Cost is $10 members and $16 non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Locavore dinner offered

MIAMI COUNTY — The fifth annual Miami County Locavore dinner will be held from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 20 at Fulton Farms.

Presale tickets are $50 per person or $95 per couple. Two drinks are included with each ticket featuring Old Mason Winery and Moeller Brew Barn.

For tickets, call or text Lisa at (937) 657-5612 or email Amber at rosebudranchandgarden@gmail.com.

Quarter auction planned

TROY — The Troy Elks will have 90 auction items, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in No. 833 ballroom, 17 W. Franklin St., Troy. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Paddles are $3, with a limit of two to start; if available, more will be offered later. Vendors also will have products for sale.

Pulled chicken sliders with chips and a cookie will be available for $5, with beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Miami County Family Abuse Center, Troy Elks’ standing relief committee, and the Historic Lodge repairs.

For more information, contact Maggie Vance at (937) 901-8151.

5K run seeks registrants

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. Sept. 16 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Register online at CantStopRunningCo.com. Day of registration is $25.

Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

Book sale set for Sept. 14-15

WEST MILTON — Stock up your personal library at the New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s semi-annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14-15, with a bag sale the last two hours (3-5 p.m.) on Saturday. Bags will be provided.

Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.