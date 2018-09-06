Troy Chamber announces Leadership Troy applications

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce is now taking applications for the Leadership Troy program. This program was created by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with Edison Community College. It is designed to increase the quality and quantity of men and women capable of accepting leadership roles in community organizations.

Leadership Troy consists of nine full-day sessions to be held once a month from February to October. The sessions will expose the participants to a variety of social and economic issues and opportunities facing the Troy community. The program will consist of panels, lectures, on-site visits, group discussions, and simulations. Participants are required to serve either an internship on a local community service board, write a research paper, or participate in a team action project.

The Leadership Troy program will be celebrating its 35th year of preparing residents of the Troy area to assume leadership roles in the community.

Applications and more information are available online www.TroyOhioChamber.com — Leadership Programs or at the Troy Chamber office: 405 SW Public Square, Suite 330, Troy, OH 45373. Deadline for returning completed applications is Dec. 15.