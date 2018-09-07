Area briefs

Run for the Rails upcoming

BRADFORD — The Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum will present the Seventh annual “Run for the Rails” 5K run/walk on Saturday Oct. 13. All activities will be held at the Bradford Community Club, 149 N. Miami Ave., Bradford.

The event is sponsored by Up and Running Shoes and Fitness Apparel stores and the Darke County Visitors Bureau.

There will be a free kids 1/2 mile fun run at 8 a.m. with same day registration only and medal awards for all participants.

The 5K event will start at 8:30 a.m. sharp rain or shine and no refunds. Same day registration will be from 7:30-8:15 a.m. Register online at www.speedy-feet.com and visit www.bradfordrrmuseum.org or call (937) 570-6142 for more information.

All Bradford School District students will run for free with no shirt.

The pre-registration deadline is Sept. 26 with a $20 entry fee that includes an event T-shirt and a $25 fee with no T-shirt after the deadline date.

There will be top three male/female award winners in 14 age divisions and top male/female overall awards. Also food, refreshments, and door prizes (including a $100 cash prize) following the event.

This is just one of the many activities planned for the 90th anniversary celebration of the Bradford Pumpkin Festival from Oct. 9-13.

All proceeds will benefit the museum’s capital improvement fund.

Road to close

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Kessler-Frederick Road/Neal-Pearson Road intersection will be closed between Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road and Wheelock Road on Monday-Friday for a culvert replacement by the Miami County Engineers.

Deadline near for BNC craft show

TROY — Brukner Nature Center’s 2018 Arts & Crafts Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, but the deadline for vendor applications is Tuesday, Sept. 11 by 5 p.m.

All entries will be juried, with the most unique natural or “green” crafts selected by Friday, Sept. 15, for the limited spaces available. An application can be found at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_arts-crafts-show_entry-form.pdf or stop by the Interpretive Building to pick up a registration form. Interested vendors will need to complete the form, return it along with photos and payment (cash or check only). For more information, contact info@bruknernaturecenter.com or (937) 698-6493.

All proceeds from this event benefit our wildlife programs!