Equinox presentation upcoming

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 for the annual Autumn Equinox Presentation & Exhibit featuring “Lynx Prairie — Relict of the past, hope for the future,” by Martin McAllister with the quilt art of Lisa Hoblit.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for participants to enjoy a glass of organic cider and autumn fare as they enjoy the quilted works of art created by Hoblit.

Hoblit uses intuitive and free-form shapes as a means of artistic self-expression, using the natural world as inspiration to create her own designs. Lisa believes in recycling, reusing, and re-purposing materials, using unwanted sheets, discontinued upholstery samples, discarded button-down shirts, and leftover scraps from previous projects. While the use of scavenged materials is challenging, it satisfies a need to use available supplies in a productive, creative, and meaningful way.

At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a presentation by Appalachian Forests Project Manager Martin McAllister with The Nature Conservancy in Ohio, overseeing the management of the 20,000-acre Edge of Appalachia Preserve.

When a brushy cedar thicket in Adams County first attracted the attention of Dr. E. Lucy Braun in the early 20th century, it would have been impossible to predict the impact it would have on conservation in Ohio — and the world. Today “Lynx Prairie” is just one tiny portion of the nationally significant “Richard and Lucile Durrell Edge of Appalachia Preserve,” which protects more than 100 species listed as rare or endangered.

Martin is a lifelong resident of southern Ohio and is retired from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources after 27 years as a naturalist, preserve manager and park manager.

Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event, including the sale of the quilts, will support the mission of wildlife conservation.