Area briefs

Beekeeping classes set

TROY — Vickie Bowman of the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association is offering a Beginning Beekeeper class at Brukner Nature Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 and 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30. Participants must be able to attend both sessions.

This hands-on workshop will cover equipment and feeding needs, where to get bees, placement of bees, how to help your bees stay healthy, the birds and the bees, forage, how to manipulate your hives, recognizing and treating diseases, getting your bees through their first year and much more. Participants will also build their first frame, so please bring a pair of pliers, box cutter and tack hammer to the first class.

A free one-year membership to the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association and a free one-year membership to the Ohio State Beekeepers Association is also included. Membership in MVBA gives you access to mentors, program speakers and hands on teaching hives at the MVBA/BNC apiary. The fee is $60 per person for both class sessions. There will be a one hour break for lunch (bring a sack lunch or eat at a local restaurant). Class registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 26. Payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check only). If mailing a check, please include “Bee School” in the memo area. For more information, call Vickie at 947-1568.

YMCA offers SNL event

(MIAMI COUNTY)—The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, September 21 for youth in Kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and our Bounce House. Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie. Drop off begins at 7:00pm and pick up is at 11:30pm Saturday. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 440-9622. Cost is $10 for Members and $16 for Non-Members. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Square dancing classes offered

LEWISBURG — The Curli Q Square Dance Club of Brookville will be offering square dance lessons in Lewisbug beginning Tuesday, Sept. 18. Classes will be $2 per session.

For more information, call Don at (937) 667-6877.