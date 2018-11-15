AREA BRIEFS

Library hosting Holiday Open House

TROY — Get in the holiday spirit at Troy-Miami County Public Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at the Holiday Open House featuring the United Methodist Hand Bell Quartet, a visit from Santa, children’s crafts, and refreshments.

Enjoy the Festival of Trees on display during the Holiday Open House and participate in the silent auction to benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Miami County.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is an international free book program for children. Each Miami County child under the age of 5 years old is eligible to receive a free book a month in the mail, if registered. Currently more than 6,000 children have benefited from the program since 2014.

For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

Ag breakfast event planned

TROY — Join the ‪Miami County Extension for breakfast and a a short weed update from Dr. Jeff Stachler, OSU Extension, on Dec. 14 at the Extension meeting room in the old Troy Courthouse at 201 W. M ain St. Breakfast will be available at 7:30 a.m. Please RSVP by calling the office at 440-3945. The free event‬ is sponsored by Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance.

Pesticide applicator exam set

TROY — Register now for the Dec. 20 pesticide applicator exam at the Miami County Dispatch Center at 210 Marybill Drive in Troy. All categories will be available and testing begins at 10 a.m. Register online at https://bit.ly/2OLJe4Y.

Tuba Quartet to play Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s November Drawing Room Concert on Tuesday, Nov. 27, will feature the Western Ohio Tuba Quartet playing a variety of musical styles, from arrangements of classical composers such as Gabrieli, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky, to modern American music, marches, and jazz.

The quartet is made up of Francis Laws, Ted Shuttleworth, Michael Gallehue and Denny Seifreid, all experienced performers and retired music educators. Instruments include two euphoniums (sometimes called tenor tubas) and two bass tubas.

Hosted by concert pianist Steven Aldredge, the free concert starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 339-0457 or go to TroyHayner.org.

Craft show to take place

PIQUA — The Piqua Craft Show and Holiday Shopping Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1, in the Fr. Angelo Caserta Center, 218 S. Downing St., Piqua, with music, food and more. Proceeds benefit Piqua Catholic School.

Featured vendors include Art Under Glass; Color Street Can’t Believe It’s Polish by Kirsty; doTerra; Hules Health Bakery; Jobella Soaps & Lotion Bars; J Willow Designs; Krafts & Kards by K; Magnolia & Vine; Norwex; SeneGance & Lipsence; Tastefully Simple; TE Woodworking; Tupperware; Usborne Bookes & More; and more than 25 other artists and vendors.