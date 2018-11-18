AREA BRIEFS

Meeting date rescheduled

TIPP CITY — The Bethel Township Zoning Commission has changed the date of their December meeting due to the Christmas holidays. They will hold public hearings on case ZA-07-18 and case ZTA-02-18 on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel Township Meeting Building located at 8735 S. Second St. -Brandt, Tipp City.

Thanksgiving break fun planned

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA – Piqua Branch Youth Center will be hosting Thanksgiving break activities on Wednesday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 23. Enjoy games, pool, ping pong, PS4, cognitive coloring, painting, and snacks beginning at noon. Activities are free for both YMCA members and nonmembers. The Youth Center is located at 307 W. High St., Piqua. For more information, call 778-5247.

Children’s storytime at BNC

TROY — Meet at Brukner Nature Center in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. Nov. 26, for a Children’s Storytime. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at BNC, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road in Troy.

Participants will enjoy stories, songs, finger plays, and activities. Attendees can explore Brukner after event with no admission charge. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, ext. 200 for more information.

UVMC receives awards

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center has received several accolades as part of Healthgrades’ latest quality achievement awards, including the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award™, placing it in the top 5 percent of hospitals in the nation for patient safety for the second year in a row.

UVMC also was named a Five-Star recipient for esophageal/stomach surgeries and heart attack treatment.

“Upper Valley Medical Center continually strives for excellence, and we are proud to see those efforts earn national recognition,” said Tom Parker, hospital president. “These distinctions demonstrate that Premier Health is committed to providing high-quality patient care.”

Healthgrades evaluates hospital quality solely based on clinical outcomes, adjusting for risk factors such as patient age, gender, and medical condition.