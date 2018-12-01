AREA BRIEFS

Business supports ICE initiative

FLETCHER — Shively Funeral Homes has invested back into the community in order to promote the saving of lives.

The funeral home staff asks that local residents download the Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency) app, from either the Apple App Store or Google Play, for your smart phone and enter in their code #3072 for the St. Paris location, and code #5326 for the Fletcher location.

Shively Funeral Homes is making this potentially life-saving app available for free to download in the community. Staff ask that you take a few minutes to download the Vital ICE app and fill in the information so that you are prepared in case of an emergency. This app is available to the entire community, regardless of age. Questions about the app can be answered at www.vitalboards.com/vitalice.

In the event of an emergency, first responders can use the Vital ICE app to retrieve the user’s vital information. This information can then be easily taken on the ambulance to the hospital, or sent directly to the hospital from the Vital ICE app, where emergency staff can further access this critical information.

Learn to play Farkle

PIQUA — Come and join the fun in learning how to play Farkle, a dice game that can be played with any number of people. Farkle Mania, instructed by Jenny Stewart, will be taught on Friday, Dec. 7, from 12-1 p.m., followed by group play from 1-3 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua.

“We have so much fun playing this game and love that you can play with both small and large groups,” said Stewart. “Lots of laughter and comradarie is included.”

Plan to join in on this exciting class by stopping at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St. or calling 773-6626 for more information or to register for the class. YWCA membership is not required. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

Academic team scores double win

WEST MILTON — On Nov. 19, the Miami East High School Academic Team scored a double win at Milton-Union High School. In the first competition, the Miami East team defeated Tri-County North 81-68. In the second event, they defeated Ansonia 68-63.

The team is made up of Seth Teeters, Marie Cook, A.J. Christian, Keagan Mahan and Kyle Kidman.

Glass artist to teach class

PIQUA — Meet with area artist Dennis Walker to create your own solid glass holiday penguin. A class, which is limited in space, will be on Wednesday, Dec. 19, from 6-8 p.m. in Walker’s Piqua studio, Studio 446, at 446 Weber St.

“Each participant will have individualized help in creating this delicate fun penguin,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA Program Director. “The black and white penguin, made from molten glass, is approximately 2 ½” tall.

Walker is a well-known artist who has had displays for the annual Taste of the Arts celebration and other area events.

Registration and paid fees must be made by Wednesday, Dec. 12, to ensure a place in the class. For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.