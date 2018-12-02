Area briefs

Annual breakfast upcoming

TIPP CITY — Preparations are under way for the December tradition of the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, and the city of Tipp City hosting the annual Senior Citizens Holiday Breakfast.

The event will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 1,7 at LT Ball Intermediate School, 575 N. Hyatt St.

Superintendent Dr. Gretta Kumpf said she looks forward to welcoming the community’s senior citizens as the district’s guests.

“This gives us a time to thank them for their volunteerism, contributions to our community and schools, and support at our district events,” she said. “The festive occasion is also a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the holiday season and mingle with some of our neighbors, many of whom have grandchildren in the district.”

In addition to a hot breakfast and coffee bar, attendees will be entertained by students in the district. There will be music, dance, and vocal performances. LT Ball Intermediate School is located at There is ample parking with easy acces to the building.

Group to host holiday luncheon

COVINGTON — The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold a holiday luncheon Dec. 12, at noon at Buffalo Jacks in Covington.

The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings normally are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July-September at Upper Valley Medical Center. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well.

The lunch will be paid for by individuals. Anyone planning to attend is asked to call Robin Medrano at 440-4706 to RSVP by noon Dec. 11. For more information, contact Medrano.

Festival of Trees upcoming

TIPP CITY — The Sixth annual Randall Residence Festival of Trees, a silent auction sponsored by the Randall Residence, will be held through Dec. 6.

Proceeds will benefit the Tipp City Area Arts Council again this year to help support their many community-oriented arts programs. Trees may be bid upon through Dec. 6. Following a Winter Wonderland Gala, winners will be notified. The Winter Wonderland Gala will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 6, with entertainment immediately following provided by the Tipp Community Band.

Randall Residence is a family owned and operated assisted living/memory care located at 6400 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

If you are unable to attend that evening and would like to support the arts in the community, you can do so by bidding on trees by Dec. 6, or you can click the “Donate” button on the Tipp City Area Arts Council website at tippcityartscouncil.com, or become a member of TCAAC, also via the website. If you would like a membership brochure mailed to you or have questions about the arts council, call 543-5115.