AREA BRIEFS

Johnston holiday tours cancelled

PIQUA — The second day of “Walk Through Christmas” tours, originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 6, at Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, have been cancelled.

Hospital alum to gather

COVINGTON — The Piqua Memorial Quarterly Luncheon for all former employees of old Piqua Memorial Hospital

are invited to the luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 6, at Buffalo Jack’s, 137 S. High St. in Covington. No reservations are needed, as participants will order from the menu. Please come and renew old friendships.

If there are any questions, please contact Nancy at 473-3337 or Judy at 214-2036.

Grand marshal announced

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation will be the grand marshal of the downtown Piqua Holiday Parade when it rolls down Main Street at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. The Foundation will be represented by Executive Director Karen Wendeln and members of the board of trustees.

The downtown Piqua Holiday Parade is a part of the Holiday Experiences in Piqua weekend that also includes Christmas on the Green on Friday, Dec. 7, from 6-9 p.m., and the Holly Jolly 5K/10K Run on Saturday.

Bradford BOE hold meeting

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School District will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. (instead of the regular time of 6:30 p.m.) Monday, Dec. 10, in room 404. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary.

Luncheon to feature artist

PIQUA — Local artist Ginger Godfrey will be featured at the Dec. 12 YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series. Free and open to the public, the program begins at 11 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon ($7/person).

Godfrey, a certified artist and instructor in the style of Bob Ross, began serious painting after she retired as a dental hygienist. “I took my first Bob Ross class at the YWCA and knew I loved Bob’s wet-on-wet style of painting. I knew I wanted to teach his technique so I became certified in 2012,” said Godfrey.

“For the luncheon, I will be doing a beautiful winter snow scene focusing on Bob’s fluffy white clouds and happy little trees. Being a creative person can give you a very rich fulfilling life. I credit my uncle with encouraging me to paint after he taught me how to use oils,” she added.

Reservations must be made by Monday, Dec. 10, by calling the YWCA at 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

YMCA to offer mini-session

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be offering a variety of land and water group fitness classes during the holiday season. The session dates will extend from Dec. 10 through Jan. 6, and participants will be able to participate in as many classes as they like during the four-week session.

A variety of classes will be offered including: yoga, cycling, aqua power, BARRE, high intensity strength and conditioning, Zumba, and more. The holiday mini-session schedule can be picked up from either the Miami County YMCA location or on their website at www.miamicountyymca.net.

For more information, contact Kaci Gessaman at 440-9622.

Ham loaves for sale at YWCA

PIQUA — The YWCA is now in the eighth year of selling its traditional homemade ham loaves. Deadline to order this year is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. All orders are prepaid.

The individual ham loaves are basted in a sweet and spicy sauce and can be purchased baked and ready-to-reheat or frozen and ready-to-bake. Four loaves per package are $12 per bag.

Order forms are available at the YWCA. All orders must be prepaid by the deadline date. Orders will be delivered to your car in front of the YWCA on Wednesday, Dec. 19, from 3-6 p.m. For more information stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.