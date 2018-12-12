Area briefs

Mullins to speak

TROY — Jerry Mullins will present “The Drill Sergeant Experience: Fear, Hatred, Respect,” during the monthly veterans coffee at 9 a.m. Jan. 2 at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

Mullins was raised in Troy, graduated from Troy High School in 1979, and served in the Navy and Army from 1979-1993. He is currently employed as street foreman for the city of Troy.

In addition, the ’67 Quilters will present homemade quilts to veterans and executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019.

For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

YMCA offers holiday day camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Winter Holiday Day Camp Program for first through sixth graders (kindergartners with older siblings attending may also participate).

Camp will run Dec. 27-28 and Jan. 2-4 at the Piqua and Robinson branches (only Piqua branch Jan. 3-4). Participants can enroll in any of the days they choose with each day beginning at 9 a.m. and finishing at 4 p.m. Each day has a special activity planned such as playing at Jumpy’s, ice skating at Hobart Arena, bowling at Troy Bowl, roller skating at 36 Skate, or watching a movie at Danbarry, along with swimming and gym games.

Register at either branch or over the phone at Piqua at 773-9622 and Robinson at 440-9622. The cost is $20 per day for members and $26 per day for non-members.

For more information, contact the front desk at 440-9622.

Solstice event scheduled

TROY — The theme of this season’s Brukner Nature Center winter solstice event is “Wildlife & Wild Places,” featuring BNC’s photo contest exhibit and a presentation by Ohio Division of Wildlife Staff. Come on Dec. 20 and meet photo contest participants and enjoy their photographs that capture the beauty and majesty of wildlife and wild places.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and refreshments will include a variety of scrumptious homemade cookies and candies, enjoyed with a mug of hot chocolate or flavored coffee.

At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a lecture presented by ODNR Division of Wildlife biologist, Rob Ligas. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All participants in BNC’s photo contest are admitted free of charge.

All proceeds from this event and the sale of the photographs will support BNC’s own wildlife research projects. This exhibit will feature the work of both adult and youth participants and is open to the public during business hours through March 17.