Area briefs

Exhibit to end

TROY — Enjoy the quilted works of art created by Lisa Hoblit through Sunday at Brukner Nature Center.

Hoblit uses intuitive and freeform shapes as a means of artistic self-expression, using the natural world as inspiration to create her own designs. She believes in recycling, reusing, and repurposing materials, using unwanted sheets, discontinued upholstery samples, discarded button-down shirts, and leftover scraps from previous projects.

The exhibit is free with paid admission. A portion of the sales of the quilts will help support the center’s mission of wildlife conservation.

Holiday concert planned

TROY — This year’s Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s holiday concert will be with Oakwood Brass performing at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

The concert is free.

Bingo upcoming

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. Dec. 21 at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua.

A luncheon also will be offered.

Call 778-5247 for more information.

Night Tree program set

TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold its Night Tree program from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 21 at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Participants will gather in the barn and help to make ornaments. Afterwards, head outside to decorate the tree for the woodland animals. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Mullins to speak

TROY — Jerry Mullins will present “The Drill Sergeant Experience: Fear, Hatred, Respect,” during the monthly veterans coffee at 9 a.m. Jan. 2 at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. Mullins was raised in Troy, graduated from Troy High School in 1979, and served in the Navy and Army from 1979-1993. He is currently employed as street foreman for the city of Troy. In addition, the ’67 Quilters will present homemade quilts to veterans and executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.