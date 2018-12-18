Area briefs

Roads closed

MIAMI COUNTY — Falknor Road Newberry/Newton townships will be closed for an emergency road closure due to some fallen trees and reopened on Friday. The location of the work is between Rangeline Road and Cooper Road.

Ginghamsburg Road will be through Friday between County Road 25-A and Winding Way for side ditch maintenance.

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for November:

Bridge winners:

Group 1:

First — Karen Rodgers and Beth Earhart

Second — Sandra Haack and Ruth Treon

Third — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover

Group 2:

First — Terry and Louretta Gaston

Second — Tim and Judy Logan

Third — Bob and Alice Schlemmer

Group 3:

First — Sandra Haack and Sandy Pahl

Second — Barbara Wilson and Penny Dye

Third — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Group 4:

First — Judy Logan

Second — Barbara Wilson

Third — Sue Gagnon

Group 5:

First — Mary Jo Lyons

Second — Alice Schlemmer

Third — Marge Burk

Group 8:

First — Nancy Nims

Second — Beth Earhart

Third — Bonnie Rashilla

Group 9:

First — Janet Wise and Lynne Fobian

Second — Fred and Cathy Brown

Group 10:

First — Sandra Haack

Second — Cindy Wingert

Third — Kathy Jent

City offices to close

TROY — Troy City offices will be closed in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays as follows:

Christmas — Monday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 25

New Year’s — Tuesday, Jan. 1

The city refuse collection and the curbside recycling program will be delayed one day starting with Dec. 25 (Tuesday collection on Wednesday, through Friday collection on Saturday).

The city refuse collection and the curbside recycling program will be delayed one day starting with Jan. 1 (Tuesday collection on Wednesday, through Friday collection on Saturday).

Refuse and recycling is to be placed out for pickup no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

Questions related to the refuse and recycling schedules are referred to the Central Maintenance & Service Facility at 335-1914.

Kiwanis schedule meetings

PIQUA — The Piqua Kiwanis Club has scheduled the following meetings for January:

Jan. 9: Joe Gebhart, Ohio State Highway Patrol. The meeting is at the OSHP station, 401 W. U.S. 36, Piqua.

Jan. 16: Club members volunteer at the Bethany Center. (No club meeting)

Jan. 23: Kiwanis Member Spotlight and breakout sessions

Jan. 30: Vicky Knisley-Henry, Safe Communities

Kiwanis meetings are open to the public. Meetings are a noon luncheon on Wednesdays at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road (un less otherwise noted). Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Piqua offices close for holidays

PIQUA — Piqua City offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 25, along with Tuesday, Jan. 1.

Garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will not be made on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. Those collection days will be one day later those weeks. The city urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.

Committee seeks members

PLEASANT HILL — Those interested in becoming a part of the Newton Alumni Committee can join others for the first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 in the Newton Media Center. Committee members have set aside the following dates for each month for meetings: Feb. 21, March 14, and April 11, as they prepare for Newton’s 138th annual Alumni Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 11.

The committee would like to have new members, especially from the class of 1969.

Classes to be honored include 1944, 1959, 1969, 1994, and 2019.