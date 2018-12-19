Area briefs

Year-end meetings set

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Elizabeth Township Board of Trustees will be holding the following meetings:

• End-of-year meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31

• Organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14

• Inventory meeting at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14

• Regular township meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14

All meetings will take place at the township building located at 5710 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

Athletic Boosters offer chance to win cash

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Athletic Boosters is sponsoring the 2019 Red Devil 250. The purchase of one ticket supports student athletes and buys a chance to win $250, $100, $75, $50, or $25 every month for a year. Each ticket is numbered and only 250 will be sold.

Each month, the boosters will draw a ticket for each prize level. The winners’ names go back in the drawing for a chance to win again the following month.

Tickets may be purchased by submitting a $100 check payable to Tippecanoe Athletic Boosters, Inc., PO Box 24, Tipp City, or dropping it off at the Tippecanoe Board of Education Office. Please include your name, address, phone number, and email address. Buyers should also request their top four number choices from 36 to 225. For questions or additional information, please email tippecanoeathleticboosters@gmail.com.

Red Devil 250 tickets may also be purchased at the upcoming boys home basketball game on Dec. 21 versus Vandalia Butler High School. Buy them from the boosters before the game or at halftime.

Y offers holiday activities

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be having holiday break activities, Dec. 26-31, and Jan. 2-6. Games, pool, ping pong, PS4, Wii, cognitive coloring, painting, popcorn and snacks beginning at noon.

Activities are free for YMCA members and nonmembers.