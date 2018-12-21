Area briefs

YMCA offers holiday day camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Winter Holiday Day Camp Program for grades 1-6 (kindergartners with older siblings attending may also participate).

Camp will run Dec. 27-28 and Jan. 2-4 at the Piqua and Robinson branches (only Piqua branch Jan. 3-4). Participants can enroll in any of the days they choose with each day beginning at 9 a.m. and finishing at 4 p.m. Each day has a special activity planned such as playing at Jumpy’s, ice skating at Hobart Arena, bowling at Troy Bowl, roller skating at 36 Skate, or watching a movie at Danbarry, along with swimming and gym games.

Register at either branch or over the phone at Piqua at 773-9622 and Robinson at 440-9622. The cost is $20 per day for members and $26 per day for non-members.

For more information, contact the front desk at 440-9622.

Support group to meet

TIPP CITY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 at Upper Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Nature group upcoming

TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome).

Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Active shooter info session set

TIPP CITY — The community is invited to an ALICE Training information session hosted by Tipp City Schools and the Tipp City Police Department. The event is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 3, at LT Ball Intermediate School.

ALICE — Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate — provides options on how to respond in the unlikely event a person is faced with an aggressive intruder or active shooter.

As part of the district’s ongoing commitment to safety, staff recently participated in the active shooter training, ALICE and found it beneficial.

“The training encourages staff to respond to an emergency based on their situation with the knowledge they have available. It can be a split second decision,” said Dr. Gretta Kumpf, superintendent of Tipp City Schools.

Because of the positive response from employees and timely information, “We thought the community might appreciate the opportunity to learn what staff and students are learning.”

Association seeks volunteers

MIAMI VALLEY — Want to volunteer on a meaningful project that directly helps people in your community? The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is looking for committed volunteers who can help plan the 2019 Miami Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s signature events. Each year, the Association holds separate Walks in Dayton, Springfield/Urbana, Miami County, Shelby County and Darke County. Volunteers are needed in each of those areas.

Last year, more than 4,500 Miami Valley residents joined in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by registering for a walk. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the second-highest non-profit fundraising event in the Miami Valley.

Volunteers are needed in the areas of participant recruitment, retention, marketing, advocacy, logistics and sponsorship. If interested, please contact Jennifer Oxley at jeoxley@alz.org or (937) 610-7001.

Quilt exhibit planned

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is delighted to present, Still in Stitches, an exhibit of art quilts by the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network. The show will be on display Jan. 11-Feb. 17 at the Hayner, located at 301 W. Main St.

Still in Stitches features more than 30 art quilts by members of the Miami Valley Art Quilt network. Each work is an original piece of art that just happens to take the form of a quilt. However, these are not your grandmother’s quilts.

The opening reception is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 13, from 2-4 p.m. This event is a wonderful way to meet these creative artists and gain insight into their techniques and inspiration. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. For more information about the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network, please visit http://mvaqn.com.