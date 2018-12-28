Area briefs

Concession area needs name

TROY — The city of Troy Board of Park Commissioners is asking for residents to provide suggestions to be considered for a name for the new concession/event area in the Miami Shores Club House that is undergoing renovation.

Suggestions may be submitted online, with the link found on the city of Troy website www.troyohio.gov.

Suggestions may also be submitted at City Hall. A submittal box will be available inside the Market Street entrance to City Hall.

Suggestions may be made through Jan. 11.

Seed starting session set

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Seed Starting” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. Jan. 4.

Join Master Gardener Kermit Payne as he shares tips for starting seeds for your garden early. He’ll share some of his tried and true experiences, what the best medium is, how to make your seedlings a success and save money doing it.

The session will be held at the Extension Meeting room on the ground floor of the Miami County Courthouse, 201 W. Main St. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required by Jan. 2. For more details, contact the extension office at 440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu.

Visit go.osu.edu/mgvcoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Story times planned for month

PLEASANT HILL — Join staff for an eight-week story time session at 11 a.m. Jan. 8 on Tuesdays beginning today at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Sessions in January will be sponsored by and feature Ms. Andi from Ready Step Dance.

Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

Democratic Women to meet

TROY — The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.