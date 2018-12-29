Area briefs

Ricker named to dean’s list

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Joel Ricker of New Carlisle has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2018 semester.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

Students of month named

NEW CARLISLE — Tecumseh High School junior Miranda Guisinger for being chosen English Student of the Month for December. She was selected for this recognition because she is an A+ student who takes her work very seriously and always turns things in on time. She has had perfect attendance this year and also has a job outside of school.

Senior Chris Shamy also has been selected the Industrial Technology Student of the Month for December.

Shamy has produced assignments of exceptional quality in Metalworking class and is an independent worker with innovative ideas. Also, he does well in all of his class, maintaining a high GPA. He will receive a gift card from Ace Handyman Hardware and a certificate for being chosen.

Ball drop event set

NEW CARLISLE — The Ninth annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Celebration, sponsored by the Heritage of Flight Festival Committee, will begin at 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31 at Main and Washington streets.

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will ring in 2019 with a display of fireworks, sponsored by Bobo Construction.

The committee will be giving away custom wine glasses during this year’s ball drop by stopping by any of the open businesses on Main Street for more information, however, supplies are limited.

The committee this year also will be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides. Special guests from the movie “Frozen,” Elsa and Anna, will be there throughout the night to visit with the children.

“Rock on Ice,” from Columbus also will do two live ice sculpting demonstrations and an autograph session for the kids. Ice carvers will be carving names into small bricks of ice for children to take home.

The “Cold Hard Cash” giveaway also will return to the celebration. Win cash frozen in blocks of ice by correctly answering questions at the Trivia Contest presented by Marshall Gorby.

The Heritage of Flight booth will be selling 50/50 tickets, glow in the dark items and the new Heritage of Flight Festival sweatshirts.

If interested in shopping during the event, many of the stores located on Main Street will be open that evening for late-night shopping.