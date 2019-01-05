LMU awards degrees

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Lincoln Memorial University awarded degrees to over 350 during its winter commencement exercises on Saturday, Dec. 8 in Tex Turner Arena on the main campus in Harrogate, Tenn.

Radio and television personality Hallerin Hilton Hill delivered the graduation address. During the ceremony, LMU President Clayton Hess conferred 28 associate, 151 baccalaureate, 134 masters, 31 educational specialist and 13 doctoral degrees including:

• Abigail Cash of New Carlisle, who earned a bachelor of science degree in Veterinary Medical Technology.

• Samantha Cash of New Carlisle, who earned a bachelor of science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies in Human Learning and Development.

