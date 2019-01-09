Area briefs

Financial report available

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — The 2018 fiscal year for Elizabeth Township has closed. The 2018 annual financial reports are available for public viewing at the township office.

Call Mary Ann Mumford at 335-1920 to schedule a time to view the reports.

Birders club seeks members

TROY — Geared just for students in grades 6-12 with an interest in birding, membership in Brukner Nature Center’s Young Birders Club is $10 per year. High quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips, so no additional equipment is needed.

Contact Brian for more information at brian@bruknernaturecenter.com.

Seedlings for sale

TROY — Order your one- to three-year-old bare-root trees from the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District before March 15 and come April 8-9 to the Miami County Fairgrounds to pick them up.

There are 20 species of trees and six perennials.

For order forms, stop by 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, or visit www.miamiswcd.org.

Call 335-7645 for more information.

Bad Art Night coming

TROY — Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 for the second annual Bad Art Night. Unleash your inner awful artist and stand out from the pack for your chance to win a prize. For adults. All supplies provided. Registration required and available beginning January 3 at tmcpl.org or call 339-0502, Ext. 117. Visit www.tmcpl.org for more information.

Preschooler event set

TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park “Animals in Winter” program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy.

This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Meet live animals, perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.