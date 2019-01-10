Area briefs

Bradford BOE to meet

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, in room 404 to consider the matter of organization and other business. The meeting will be followed by the regular monthly meeting, then an executive session if necessary.

Buchman named trustees president

LOSTCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees held an organizational meeting Jan. 3.

Sam Buchman was elected president and Richard Walker as vice president. Walter Pemberton is the township fiscal officer.

The regular meetings for Lostcreek Township will be held the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Special meeting notices will be posted at the township building in Casstown.

The annual financial report has been completed and is available for review at the township building in Casstown by contacting the fiscal officer.

Resumes sought for commission appointment

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Republican Central Committee will meet on Jan. 24, to appoint to the vacant county commission seat. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and be held in the Concord Room in Troy.

Interested registered Republicans from Miami County can apply by submitting a letter and resume to P.O. Box 662, Troy, OH 45373 by Jan. 21 to be considered.

The successful appointee will serve as county commissioner through 2020, when the seat will be on the ballot for the remaining two years through 2022.