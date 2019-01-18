Area briefs

Piqua offices to close

PIQUA — Piqua City offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21, to allow city employees to observe Martin Luther King Day. Garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will not be made that day.

Monday through Friday collections will be one day late the entire week, with pick up on Saturday, Jan. 26, for Friday’s collection route.

The City urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.

Elections board to meet

TROY — The regular meeting of the Miami County Board of Elections will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 4:30 p.m. in the Board of Elections meeting room, adjacent to the Board of Elections office, 215 W. Main St., in Troy.

Tree board meeting planned

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Tree Board will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 5:15 p.m. in the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

Applications for curb lawn tree removals and plantings will be considered during this meeting. Applications may be obtained at the Service/Planning window in the Government Center and must be returned by noon on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

College Credit Plus class set

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) will host its annual College Credit Plus Meeting for Returning Students (class of 2020) at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21, in the Student Activity Center on the Hoke Road Campus.

Students and parents are encouraged to attend to learn about the College Credit Plus opportunities at MVCTC which allow qualified students to earn high school and college credit at the same time. Over 200 MVCTC students currently participate in College Credit Plus; these students are on pace to earn more than 1,100 semester hours during the 2018-19 school year.

For more information, visit http://www.mvctc.com/college-options.

TMCS offering sewing classes

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a six-week beginner’s sewing class for ages 18 and up, which begins Monday, Jan. 28, and will be held from 6–7 p.m. Get familiar with your sewing machine, learn pattern layout, fabric cutting, essential construction skills, and finishing techniques.

A six-week basic sewing for ages 8-14 starts Thursday, Jan. 24, and runs from 6-7 p.m. Introductory sewing session for kids to practice eye and hand coordination, learn sewing machine safety and make a pillowcase.

The classes are held at Tipp Monroe Community Services located at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City. The cost for each session is $25 for residents and $28 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is required. Register online at tmcomservices.org, at the TMCS office, or print the registration form from the website and mail with payment to P.O. Box 242, Tipp City, OH 45371.