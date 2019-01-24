Area briefs

Black history events set

TROY — The Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy, will celebrate Black History Month at 4 p.m. Feb. 3, with “Yesterday — Today — Tomorrow,” a look back at African American contributions to Troy and the beginning era of the Lincoln Center history.

The event will take a glimpse through pictures while narrated by executive director Shane K. Carter and provide a look of the past seven years of revitalization within the center. The program also will discuss the growth and vision needed for future generations.

To continue the celebration, the annual Soul Food & Jazz Nite will be hosted from 6-8 p.m. Feb 23, the Lincoln Community Center.

Share your families favorite covered food dish or an authentic entrée.

The featured performer for the evening will be saxophonist Eddie Osborne from Brooklyn, N.Y., playing sounds from the ’70s up to present in different genres of music. Bring a friend and grab your dancing shoes.

Call the office to make a reservation and list your dish. For more information, contact the Lincoln Center via email at nburton@lcctroy.com or call 335-2715.

Reservations still available

TROY — Reservations are still available for Hayner’s Valentine Dinner and a Show, set for Feb. 8, featuring comedienne Lynn Trefzger.

Hayner’s 2019 Valentine Dinner and a Show is an elegant three-course meal in the Hayner mansion with a fun show in the Ballroom after a whole-house toast to love. Share this community Valentine with your very favorite someone or your very best friend. After the meal, enjoy comedian-ventriloquist Lynn Trefzger and her zany friends. Trefzger calls herself a vocal illusionist as she introduces us to sweet little Chole, lovable Bear and ornery Camelot the camel.

She was named the 2007 Funniest Female by American Entertainment Magazine.

The dinner will be prepared by Chef Michael Jannides of Sidney and will include your choice of filet of beef tenderloin, chicken focaccia or grilled stuffed portabella mushrooms. The dinner of your choice will be served with three sides, bread, dessert, a complimentary glass of wine, and coffee or iced tea. Cost for the event is $45 per person. Reservations are required and can be through Sunday, Feb. 3. You can mail in your check or make your reservations online using your credit or debit card.

Learn more at www.troyhayner.org/valentine or call 339-0457.

Civil War program offered

PIQUA — The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society invites the public to its next program, “147th OVI: The 100 Day Men of the Civil War,” presented by Civil War historian Rex Maggert from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua.

Maggert will follow the men that served in the Ohio National Guard and how they were transformed into the 147th Ohio Volunteer Infantry.

The program is free, open to the public with no reservations required. For questions, contact Stephanie Winchester at 307-7142.