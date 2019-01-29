Area briefs

Hayner to show two films

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., will continue its Friday Night film series with a double feature, the Oscar-winning 1937 and 1976 versions of “A Star is Born,” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1. The event is free and open to the public; popcorn and soda will be provided.

The 1937 version of “A Star is Born,” featuring Janet Gaynor, Fredric March, and Adolphe Menjou is not rated, while the 1976 movie, starring Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson and Gary Busey, is rated R.

For more information, call (937) 339-0457 or go to www.TroyHayner.org.

YWCA knits for cancer patients

PIQUA — The knitters are back to work after a holiday break, so join volunteer Suzie Hawkes for a knitting activity for cancer patients at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb., at the YWCA Piqua. Participants will be knitting or crocheting hats and other items to donate to cancer patients at UVMC. Those coming to help with this project are asked to bring their own yarn, knitting needles or crochet hooks.

“Our supply of donated yarn is dwindling so we are happy to accept donations of yarn from individuals who have extra at home,” said Hawkes. “This is a wonderful community project to support those affected by cancer. We have donated over 1,000 hats since the inception of this project and are thrilled that we have put smiles on so many faces because of it.”

Hawkes also said that anyone can donate items they have made at home if they are unable to attend the Feb. 7 gathering.

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.