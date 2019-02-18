Area briefs

Powell announces district-wide project

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) wants to know your story.

Powell has announced that she is creating a new project called Album 80. The goal of Album 80 is to detail the stories of people, families, businesses, churches and non-profits throughout the community in the form of a book.

“When organizations come into my office to meet and ask things of me my plan is to show them this book and ask ‘How does your proposal help people in my community within the framework of government and give businesses, churches, and non-profits more power?’” Powell said.

Share your story by email at Rep80@ohiohouse.gov or mail to 77 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43215.

Y offers youth SNL event

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live event on Saturday, Feb. 23, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun-filled night with swimming, gym games, and a bounce house. Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 440-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Healthy Moves class to begin

PIQUA — Dea Davis will facilitate a new session of Healthy Moves with a four-week session beginning Monday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the YWCA.

“The class will focus on improving balance, relaxation and breathing,” said Davis. “The movements will be gentle, smooth and continuous with emphasis on gaining strength and better balance. This program enhances one’s overall health and quality of life.”

YWCA Program Director Beth Royer-DeLong said potential new students are welcome to observe a class before signing up.

For more information on membership requirements or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.