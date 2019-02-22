Area briefs

Farm Forum upcoming

PIQUA — U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-08) will host the Third annual Ohio Farm Forum on March 2 at Edison State Community College, North Hall, Robinson Theatre, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua.

The event gives those involved in farming the opportunity to hear industry experts share updates in agriculture from across the state as well as nationally. The forum will bring together educators, employers, elected officials, and others involved in Ohio’s agricultural economy.

Speakers will include:

• Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-08)

• Jim Buchy, Former Ohio State Representative

• Jack Irvin, senior director of State and National Policy, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

Kirk Hines, chief of the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Soil and Water Conservation.

Registration and breakfast will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and the program will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Pruning tips to be offered

TIPP CITY — The next installment of the Coffee with the Master Gardener Series will cover pruning tips for trees and shrubs on March 1 at 10 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. The session will have a particular focus on tool selection, tree biology and how it relates to pruning, timing and techniques.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited. The cost is $10 per session and includes beverages, refreshments, and handouts. The registration deadline is Feb. 27. Please contact the office at 440-3945 or stop in the office to register with cash, credit card or check.

For more details visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee.

Routes for Roots workshop set

PIQUA — The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society’s 2019 Routes for Roots workshop will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 30 at the Ft. Piqua Plaza Conference Center, fourth floor of the Piqua Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua.

Advance registration by March 20 and is $20. Walk-ins the day of the event are $25. Registration forms with the schedule, teachers, classes and directions are available at the Piqua Library’s Local History Department, Miami County libraries, Troy Local History Room and are also downloadable on the organization’s Facebook page.

For questions, contact Wendy at (937) 701-3047 or gspbeagle@gmail.com or gspbeagle3@gmail.com.