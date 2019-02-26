Area briefs

Art contest offered

COVINGTON — The 2019 Fort Rowdy Gathering art contest is now open! The artwork will be done into a wood burning for the 2019 Gathering auction, and in printed materials. The winner will receive recognition at the Gathering and in local newspapers, and a limited edition “golden” medallion. This year’s event will be the 27th year.

There is no cost to enter.

The rules are simple:

1. The artwork must be period correct, representative of the late 1700s and early 1800s (pre-Civil War).

2. Drawings should be pen and ink. Pencil is acceptable if lines are dark and crisp.

3. Drawings should be 5-inch-by-7-inch or 8-inch-by-10-inch size.

4. All artwork submitted becomes the property of the Fort Rowdy Gathering.

5. Artwork must be received no later than March 31.

Mail entries, flat, to Ft. Rowdy Gathering/Artwork, P.O. Box 23, Covington, OH 45318, or text Johanna McGrath, Art Contest chairman at (937) 467-0668 or email jar2jam1116@gmail.com.

Visit website at www.fortrowdy.org.

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for January:

Bridge winners:

Group 1:

First — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover

Second — Laury Braby and Suzanne Scranton

Group 2:

First — Bob and Alice Schlemmer

Second — Doug and Arlene Ehlers

Third — Tim and Judy Logan

Group 3:

First — Kathy Luring and Alice Schlemmer

Second — Sandy Adams and Marty Timko

Third — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Group 5:

First — Alice Schlemmer

Second — Marge Burk

Third — Mabel Leytze.

Overnight adventure planned

TROY — A Brownie’s spring overnight adventure will be offered from 7 p.m. Friday, March 15 to 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16.

Staff and volunteers will show participants how to be a true herpetologist as they meet the reptile and amphibian ambassadors, play games, look for frogs on our night hike, and even make a craft to help our amphibian friends.

This program is $25 per scout and $20 per leader, and is filled with nature games and lessons, as well as a late night snack, night hike, cool craft and continental breakfast.

“Camp out” in the comfort of the Heidelberg Auditorium and create lasting memories during this overnight adventure. Deadline for registration and payment is 5 p.m. Monday, March 11.

Pre-register and pay by Monday, March 4 and get a wildlife field guide for your troop. Patches are now available for $4 each and must be pre-ordered.