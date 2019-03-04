Area briefs

Compost facility opens

TROY — The city of Troy’s contractor for the operation of the Dye Mill Road Compost Facility opened the facility on Monday with the following schedule through Nov. 30:

• Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday and Sunday — Closed

The facility will close on the following holidays: Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day and Thanksgiving Day.

Proof of Troy residency must be provided by those wishing to place items in the Dye Mill Road Facility.

Check the city’s website at www.troyohio.gov for a listing of acceptable and prohibited items, or contact the city of Troy Central Maintenance & Service Facility, at 335-1914, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Lenten fish fry planned

PIQUA — The first of six Lenten fish fries at St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St. (inside Piqua Catholic School), will be held Friday, March 8, from 5-7 p.m.

Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat, along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, cole slaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a la carte.

Prices are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped-accessible.

Center reopens

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 Monument St., will reopened after the winter vacation on Monday.

It is now open each Monday from 3-7 p.m.

Special program already are scheduled at the center for Thursday, April 4 and Tuesday May 7. More details are to come.

For more information, visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or visit the organization on Facebook.

Diabetes program offered

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management.

Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms.

The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes eight weeks of educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for six months after participants graduate.

The class will be held Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., beginning March 26 at the YMCA’s Piqua branch, 223 W. High St. This program is possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Heather Sever at the Miami County YMCA at 773-9622 or h.sever@miamicountyymca.net.