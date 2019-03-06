Area briefs

Glass-blowing class set

PIQUA — Local artist and instructor Dennis Walker will help class participants create a one-of-a-kind hand-blown glass fish on Wednesday, March 20, from 6-8 p.m. Class will be held at Walker’s Studio 446, located at 446 Weber St. in Piqua.

“The fish, approximately 3-4 inches tall and 4-5 inches long, can be made in any color,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director. “Dennis is well-known in the glass industry and works with each student individually to make these fun glass items,” she added.

Class size is limited and a special overflow class will be held on April 3 if the first class fills up.

For more information or to sign up for the class, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

Quarter auction upcoming

PIQUA — Piqua Parents as Teachers will offer its annual quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. March 21 at the Piqua Knights of Columbus, 204 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction begins at 7 p.m. Guests must be 18 and older.

Tickets are $2 and are available at Piqua Junior High School and Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St., and a limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

Bring your own quarters, and $30 will allow you to bid on nearly everything. An all-in paddles will be available.

For more information, call (937) 916-3139.

Piqua Parents as Teachers is a parent education and support program for families of children birth to kindergarten entry in the Piqua area. The goal of PAT is designed to help provide all parents of these young children the information and support needed to give their children the best possible start in life.

Cultural diversity event set

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA-Richard E. Hunt Youth Center will be having a Spring into Cultural Diversity Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 23.

This will be a cultural, enriching hands-on experience. Explore crafts, games and food/snacks native to Egypt, France, Spain and South Africa. Mr. Biggles’s Face Painting and Balloon Twisting will be part of the entertainment. This event is open for the whole family to enjoy. YMCA members and non-members are welcome. Donations will be accepted at the door.

Open houses offered

SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schools, 2151 W. Russell Road, would like to invite any family interested in a Christian education for their students to its “Welcome Wednesday” open houses. Every Wednesday during the month of March, families can stop in from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a tour of the building, meet some teachers, speak with administration, and interact with current students. You do not need to make an appointment, just stop in.