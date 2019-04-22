Area briefs

Safe Sitter’s Safe@Home class set

PIQUA — YWCA trained Safe Sitter instructors will instruct a Safe@Home Class for students in grades fourth through sixth on Tuesday, April 30, from 5-6:30 p.m.

“The class provides students with important safety training that will prepare them to stay home alone,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director. “The goal of the program is to help students learn to practice safe habits, how to handle common household emergencies and how to address illness or injury.”

“This class is a spin-off of our Safe Sitter babysitting program and is geared for youth that are home for a period of time by themselves after school or at other times,” added Royer-DeLong.

Class size is limited so register early. Class fee is $15 and membership is not required. For more information or to sign up, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne Street or call 773-6626.

Joint pain seminar offered

TROY — Premier Health will hold a free joint pain seminar, “New Technologies in Joint Replacement and Joint Preservation,” focusing on hip and knee pain May 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

James Klosterman, MD, an orthopedic surgeon, will be the speaker. The seminar will include information on a variety of joint health topics such as innovative surgical and nonsurgical treatment options to restore mobility and reduce pain caused by arthritis and other conditions.

The program will include a presentation, open forum discussion, and question and answer session. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m.

The seminar is free, but seating is limited. To register, contact CareFinders at (866) 608-3463.

Tire recycling set

TROY — Miami County Tire Recycling Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Sponsored by the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Miami County Ag Society, Kelbley Transport and Miami East FFA, the event is open to Miami County residents, farmers, municipalities and townships.

Tires cannot be accepted from junk yards, garages, auto repair shops, tire/auto/truck/farm equipment dealerships or motorcycle/ATV repair shops or dealerships.

The cost is 50 cents per tire for passenger tires (up to 17 inches) and $5 per tire for farm/semi tires. Each participant is limited to 10 tires per load. Rims must be removed and tires must be secured, tarped or enclosed.

Miami East FFA students and other volunteers will be on hand to unload vehicles.

To register your number of tires, set up a drop-off time and make payment, register between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Miami SWCD, 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Registration, which is one a first-come, first-served basis, lasts through May 10. Payment is by cash or check only and no phone registrations will be accepted. The number of tires to be collected is limited to 1,600-2,000.

For more information, call (937) 335-7645 or visit www.miamiswcd.org.