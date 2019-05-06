Area briefs

ACT test prep offered

TIPP CITY — In this intensive, six-hour seminar, offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services, students will learn to maximize their scores by covering test format and structure, what content appears on the test, ACT-specific testing strategies, and time management strategies.

This ACT test-taking curriculum is currently used in more than 30 high schools throughout Ohio and is proven to increase student scores. Tuition includes the book ACT Strategy Smart and subsequent online access to sample questions, answers, assessment, and content-area flash cards.

The instructor is Dave Dobos, MIT alumnus. The class will be held at the Tipp Middle School located at 555 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. The cost for the class is $79 for residents and $89 for non-residents. The class will be held on Monday and Tuesday, June 3 and 4 from 6-9 p.m. To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Quilt raises funds

TIPP CITY — The craft ladies of the Tipp City Seniors Inc. create a quilt every year and place it up for sale or auction to earn money for the treasury. This year’s quilt earned $400.

Funk Party set at Hayner

TROY — Radio Basim will start the dance party at 7:30 pm. Saturday, May 25 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

He will also bring with him a video display from the annals of notable funk history such as Soul Train. Basim is a local authority on funk as well as host for the WYSO (91.3) Friday night show, “Behind the Groove,” which features retro funk 45s, B sides, and neo-funk. He calls it, “head nodding, booty shaking fun.” Basim has also produced the award-wining documentary “Boogie Nights: A History of Funk Music in Dayton,” helping to establish Dayton, as the origin of funk music.

Cover charge is $5 at the door. IDs will be requested. “Love Rollercoaster” is the signature cocktail, crafted by locally-owned Craft Event Bar, and will be sold by the glass at this event.

For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.