YWCA plans trips to Marysville, Worthington

PIQUA — The YWCA trip on July 24 will feature stops at the Doll Museum at the Old Rectory in Worthington along with a stop at The Honda Heritage Center in Marysville. Departure time is 8 a.m. with return at 5:30 p.m. The tour escort is Leesa Baker. A balance of $10 is due upon registration. Deadline to register for the trip is Wednesday, June 12.

Dolls and toys from the 19th and 20th centuries are displayed at the museum according to Baker. The docent-led tour features American, French, German and Parisian dolls by Ludwig Greiner, Izannah Walker and Joel Ellis.

“This tour will remind everyone of memories and childhood stories they may have heard,” Baker said.

A family-style Amish lunch will be at Der Dutchman in Plain City. From there, the group will travel to The Honda Heritage Center, which focuses on Honda’s successes in North America over the last half-century. The center is an array of historical, current and future products.

“Their exhibits showcase the challenging spirit that has driven Honda to make a positive impact on the environment, communities and customers,” Baker said.

Trip prices are available for members and non-members. Member’s price is $95 with a $115 fee for non-members. All gratuities for lunch and the bus driver are included.